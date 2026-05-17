Derogatory remarks case: Yograj Singh files anticipatory bail plea

Former Indian cricketer and actor Yograj Singh has filed an anticipatory bail application before the Chandigarh District Court. The plea comes in response to an FIR registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about women in a viral clip from the web series Lukkhe. The court has issued notice to Chandigarh Police for May 20, reported The Tribune.

Legal defense Singh's plea states that the clip is from web series Singh's anticipatory bail plea argues that the controversial clip is from a web series where he played a character. His counsel has claimed that he was bound by an agreement for this web series. The plea further states that the FIR against him has been falsely registered. To recall, the Chandigarh Police had registered the FIR at Sector 36 Police Station under Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 62-A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Charges filed FIR filed after complaint by advocate Ujjwal Bhasin The case was filed after a complaint by advocate Ujjwal Bhasin, who alleged that Singh's remarks were insulting and derogatory toward women. In the 17-second clip, Singh's character, Walia Sahab, allegedly said that a woman's place is "at the stove during the day and for intimacy at night." This statement was made while speaking to a female police officer character. Lukkhe is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and stars Raashii Khanna, Palak Tiwari, Ayesha Raza, and King, among others.

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Commission's response Punjab State Women's Commission issues notice to Singh The Punjab State Women's Commission has issued a notice to Singh and asked for an inquiry through a senior officer of the Punjab Police Headquarters. Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill said that the commission has taken cognizance of media reports regarding "objectionable statements" made by Singh in the web series. She confirmed that she will meet the Punjab Director General of Police to ensure appropriate action is taken.

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