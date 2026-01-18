'You are our pride': Paresh Rawal backs AR Rahman after controversy Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

Music legend AR Rahman recently got caught up in a debate over his remarks about possible communal bias in Bollywood, saying work slowed as "people who are not creative" took charge and hinting, "this might be a communal thing also, but not in my face."

After facing criticism, Rahman posted a video clarifying that he's proud of India's freedom of expression and its multicultural spirit.