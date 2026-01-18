'You are our pride': Paresh Rawal backs AR Rahman after controversy
Music legend AR Rahman recently got caught up in a debate over his remarks about possible communal bias in Bollywood, saying work slowed as "people who are not creative" took charge and hinting, "this might be a communal thing also, but not in my face."
After facing criticism, Rahman posted a video clarifying that he's proud of India's freedom of expression and its multicultural spirit.
What did Rahman say next?
In his video, Rahman shared how music connects everyone and highlighted projects like JHALAA at the Wave Summit for the Prime Minister, mentoring young musicians through Sunshine Orchestra, collaborating with Naga string artists, creating the Secret Mountain virtual band, and working on Ramayana with Hans Zimmer.
Paresh Rawal shows support
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal jumped in on X to say, "We love you sir . You are our pride," along with folded hand emoji and a heart emoji.
His message was a warm show of support for Rahman during the controversy.