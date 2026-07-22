Youngest Jolie-Pitt, 18, petitions to remove Pitt from name
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the youngest child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is looking to officially change her name by removing Pitt.
Now 18, Vivienne has filed a petition for the switch, saying it's for personal reasons.
The court will review her request on November 2, 2026.
Jolie-Pitt siblings pursuing name changes
Vivienne isn't alone: her siblings Zahara and Maddox are also in the process of dropping Pitt from their names, with hearings set for this fall.
Shiloh published an announcement in The Los Angeles Times to drop Pitt from her name in 2024.
These updates come after years of family tension following their parents' split and ongoing legal battles.
Jolie-Pitt used 'Jolie' co-producing 'The Outsiders'
Vivienne had already started using Vivienne Jolie when she co-produced Broadway's The Outsiders with her mother in 2024.
So this name change seems like something she's been considering for a while, not just a sudden decision.