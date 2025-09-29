Next Article
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam set to make Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Bhuvan Bam, the YouTuber behind BB Ki Vines, is officially making his Bollywood debut.
The news slipped out when Karan Johar praised Bam's lead role in an upcoming film during a chat with comedian Zarna Garg—causing a buzz online and prompting Johar to apologize for the early reveal.
Tentatively titled 'Kuku Ki Kundali,' the film is a rom-com
Bam's first movie, tentatively called Kuku Ki Kundali, is a quirky rom-com directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.
After building his career from YouTube sketches to web series like Taaza Khabar and Dhindora, Bam says he's both excited and nervous about this next step.
He hopes people connect with him on screen and often mentions his roots in Malviya Nagar, Delhi.