YouTuber Bhuvan Bam set to make Bollywood debut

Tentatively titled 'Kuku Ki Kundali,' the film is a rom-com

Bam's first movie, tentatively called Kuku Ki Kundali, is a quirky rom-com directed by Sharan Sharma and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

After building his career from YouTube sketches to web series like Taaza Khabar and Dhindora, Bam says he's both excited and nervous about this next step.

He hopes people connect with him on screen and often mentions his roots in Malviya Nagar, Delhi.