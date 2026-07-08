YRF's 'Spy Universe' crosses 3300cr despite 'Alpha' box office underperformance
Entertainment
YRF's Spy Universe just crossed a massive ₹3,300 crore at the global box office. Even though the latest film, Alpha, didn't wow at the ticket counters, it still nudged the franchise over this huge mark.
Since kicking off in 2011 with Ek Tha Tiger, these action-packed movies have become some of Bollywood's biggest earners.
'Alpha' lowest in series with 70.38cr
Alpha is currently the lowest performer in the series with ₹70.38 crore after five days, likely ending below ₹100 crore overall.
But earlier blockbusters like Pathaan (₹1,069.85 crore), Tiger 3 (₹472.77 crore), and War (₹466.82 crore) did most of the heavy lifting to make this franchise such a box office legend for Bollywood fans.