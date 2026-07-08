YRF's 'Spy Universe' crosses 3300cr despite 'Alpha' box office underperformance Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

YRF's Spy Universe just crossed a massive ₹3,300 crore at the global box office. Even though the latest film, Alpha, didn't wow at the ticket counters, it still nudged the franchise over this huge mark.

Since kicking off in 2011 with Ek Tha Tiger, these action-packed movies have become some of Bollywood's biggest earners.