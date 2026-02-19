Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva' is returning to theaters this Friday!
What's the story
The iconic 2004 film Yuva, directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Esha Deol in lead roles, will be re-released on Friday, February 20, 2026. The announcement was made by Deol recently. "Yuva was such a special journey... Being part of a youth-centric film like this is truly memorable," she said. The film is being released by PVR Inox.
Film's legacy
This is what film was about
Yuva explored the lives of three young men from different backgrounds, caught in a web of political drama. The film's take on youth power and social change resonated with audiences then; it even had a Tamil version titled Aayutha Ezhuthu. This version starred Suriya, R Madhavan, and Siddharth in lead roles, alongside Deol, Trisha Krishnan, and Meera Jasmine.
Career highlights
Career overview of Deol
Deol made her acting debut in the 2002 romantic thriller Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe. She has been a part of films like Aayutha Ezhuthu, Dhoom, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dus, Kaal, and No Entry. After a break from acting, she returned with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness and Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega.