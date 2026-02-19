'Yuva' to return to theaters

Mani Ratnam's 'Yuva' is returning to theaters this Friday!

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:05 pm Feb 19, 202605:05 pm

What's the story

The iconic 2004 film Yuva, directed by Mani Ratnam and featuring Ajay Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Esha Deol in lead roles, will be re-released on Friday, February 20, 2026. The announcement was made by Deol recently. "Yuva was such a special journey... Being part of a youth-centric film like this is truly memorable," she said. The film is being released by PVR Inox.