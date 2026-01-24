Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula team up for 'The 50'
Yuvika Choudhary, known from Bigg Boss, is set to join her husband Prince Narula on the new reality show The 50.
Reflecting on her journey, she shared, "Bigg Boss was a life-changing chapter for me. It taught me resilience, self-belief, and strength, both personally and professionally. ... I'm not here just to participate; I'm here to compete, to rise, and to finish at the very top."
What's the buzz about 'The 50?'
Hosted by Farah Khan and inspired by the French series Les Cinquante, The 50 brings together 50 celebrities—including Karan Patel and Divya Agarwal—to live in a no-rules palace.
Contestants will need strategy and alliances to win.
The show premieres February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.
Why this duo stands out
Yuvika and Prince later took home the Nach Baliye trophy together; Prince won Bigg Boss 9.
With Prince's track record—he's won Roadies, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss—and their combined reality TV experience, they're definitely ones to watch this season.