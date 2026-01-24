Yuvika Choudhary and Prince Narula team up for 'The 50' Entertainment Jan 24, 2026

Yuvika Choudhary, known from Bigg Boss, is set to join her husband Prince Narula on the new reality show The 50.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared, "Bigg Boss was a life-changing chapter for me. It taught me resilience, self-belief, and strength, both personally and professionally. ... I'm not here just to participate; I'm here to compete, to rise, and to finish at the very top."