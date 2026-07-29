Yuvraj Singh seeks Delhi HC ban on unauthorized online use
Entertainment
Yuvraj Singh has asked the Delhi High Court to stop people and websites from using his name, photo, and personality online without his OK.
He says some platforms have been selling merchandise and posting content with his identity, all without permission.
The court is about to give an interim decision on this.
Singh's team lists links, takedowns ordered
Singh's team shared a list of links that misuse his image: two are already down, but others are still up for profit.
The court told uploaders to remove flagged content within 48 hours and intermediaries (like hosting sites) to act within 36 hours once notified.
Platforms like Reddit and Meta need to respond soon, with the next hearing set for November 13.