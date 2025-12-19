Yuvraj, Uthappa, Chakraborty: ED seizes celebrities' assets in betting case Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Big names like Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Mimi Chakraborty, and Sonu Sood are caught up in a major crackdown by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over illegal betting app 1xbet.

The agency says more than ₹1,000 crore was laundered through the platform 1xbet, and assets linked to these celebs have now been attached under anti-money laundering laws.