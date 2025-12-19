Yuvraj, Uthappa, Chakraborty: ED seizes celebrities' assets in betting case
Big names like Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, Mimi Chakraborty, and Sonu Sood are caught up in a major crackdown by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over illegal betting app 1xbet.
The agency says more than ₹1,000 crore was laundered through the platform 1xbet, and assets linked to these celebs have now been attached under anti-money laundering laws.
Who lost what?
The ED has attached ₹2.5 crore from Yuvraj Singh, ₹8.26 lakh from Uthappa, ₹59 lakh from Chakraborty, and ₹1 crore connected to Sonu Sood so far.
Others like Neha Sharma (₹1.26 crore), Urvashi Rautela's mother (₹2.02 crore), and Ankush Hazra (₹47 lakh) have also had assets attached in this ongoing probe into the illegal online betting app 1xbet.
Not the 1st time
Earlier in this investigation, ex-cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina also had over ₹11 crore worth of assets attached by the ED as part of efforts to clamp down on money laundering through the betting app 1xbet.