'Weapons' prequel centered on Gladys is in development
What's the story
Zach Cregger, the director of the 2025 horror hit Weapons, has revealed that a prequel focusing on breakout character Gladys is in development. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con's Directors on Directing panel, he said that the script for this project is currently being written by him and Zach Shields under New Line Cinema with the working title Gladys.
Director's insight
Cregger hints at exciting Gladys backstory
Cregger said, "I loved that character. For the movie Weapons, it really made a lot of sense not to dive into her backstory because the device of Weapons was to keep her very mysterious."
"However, there's an amazing story to be told about where Gladys comes from and how she became what we know her as."
Plot details
Prequel to follow 'Weapons' tone
Cregger teased that Gladys will be filled with "twists and turns and mysteries and crazy things," similar to Weapons.
"The script is in progress now, but we're taking that super seriously, and it's moving in the right direction."
Amy Madigan's performance as Aunt Gladys in Weapons earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.
The film also starred Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams, and Benedict Wong.