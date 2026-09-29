Zahara Marley Jolie wins legal approval to drop 'Pitt' surname
Entertainment
Zahara Marley Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, just got the legal go-ahead to drop "Pitt" from her last name.
She's now officially Zahara Marley Jolie, matching how she's been known for a while.
Jolie children distance themselves from 'Pitt'
Zahara isn't alone: her brother Maddox recently dropped "Pitt" too, and siblings Shiloh and Knox have also taken steps to distance themselves from the Pitt surname.
Vivienne is in the process after using "Jolie" professionally.
These changes come years after Angelina and Brad's split, reflecting how the family is shaping their identities in their own way.