Zaveri embraces romance with 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' starring newcomers
Entertainment
Director Milap Milan Zaveri, known for everything from Masti to Satyamev Jayate, is now all about romance after his 2025 hit Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat crossed ₹100 crore.
His next film, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, is a romantic comedy featuring fresh faces Aman Indra Kumar and Akanksha Sharma.
Zaveri blames OTT for 'Masti 4'
Tera Yaar Hoon Main drops July 24 and brings together a fun mix of emotions, laughs, and family vibes, plus Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Supriya Pilgaonkar.
Looking ahead, Zaveri's also planning an "intense and violent" love story with Aditya Roy Kapur.
Reflecting on his journey, he admitted Masti 4 didn't click because audiences today just aren't into adult comedies like before, thanks to the OTT wave.