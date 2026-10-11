Zayn Khan posts bruises after Mumbai detention during CJP protest
Entertainment
Zayn Marie Khan, Aamir Khan's niece, posted a video on Instagram showing bruises after being detained by Mumbai Police during a protest on October 10.
The demonstration was a CJP protest about alleged errors in voter rolls.
Imran Khan, Lekha Washington detained, released
The protest at August Kranti Maidan also saw actor Imran Khan and his girlfriend Lekha Washington detained and later released.
Their involvement (and Zayn's video) has circulated online, drawing attention to the incident and the treatment of demonstrators.
Allegations of irregularities in voter-list revisions have led to calls for accountability and fair elections.