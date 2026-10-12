'Sumo Didi' trailer: Indian woman takes on bias and opponents

The film follows Hetal's journey as she discovers her passion for sumo wrestling, a path that defies societal norms about women and their capabilities.

The story is set against the backdrop of Japan, Kolkata, and Mumbai. It has also been screened at several international film festivals, including the Tokyo International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The two-minute trailer showcases how Hetal has to fight body-shaming comments and patriarchal norms to follow her dreams.