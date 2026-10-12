'Sumo Didi' trailer: Indian woman takes on bias and opponents
What's the story
ZEE5 has dropped the trailer for its upcoming sports biopic, Sumo Didi. The Hindi film is based on the life of Hetal Dave, India's first professional female sumo wrestler. Directed by Jayant Rohatgi and starring Shriyam Bhagnani in the lead role, it will premiere exclusively on the platform on October 23. The film also stars Chaitnya Sharma and features Anubha Fatehpuriya, Nitesh Pandey, Raghav Dhir, and Meenal Kapoor in key roles.
Plot details
The film follows Hetal's journey
The film follows Hetal's journey as she discovers her passion for sumo wrestling, a path that defies societal norms about women and their capabilities.
The story is set against the backdrop of Japan, Kolkata, and Mumbai. It has also been screened at several international film festivals, including the Tokyo International Film Festival and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
The two-minute trailer showcases how Hetal has to fight body-shaming comments and patriarchal norms to follow her dreams.
Director's perspective
Know more about the film
Rohatgi said, "Sumo Didi is an inspiring underdog story of grit, resilience, and rising from the depths of despair."
"A young woman from a conservative Marwari household defies all odds, turning her perceived weakness into strength and breaking the glass ceiling."
"What drew me to Hetal's story was her courage in challenging patriarchy, social pressure, gender bias and body politics."
Athlete's insights
'It has also taught me to trust myself...'
Bhagnani has reportedly put in a lot of effort, both physically and emotionally, to portray Hetal on screen.
Dave said, "I think many of us have, at some point, been told that we are too different, that we should change something about ourselves or that a certain dream is not meant for us."
"My journey in sumo wrestling has had its share of such moments, but it has also taught me to trust myself and keep moving forward."