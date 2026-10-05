Zee 5 launches AI 'Clips' short-video feature using Google Cloud

By showing off the best moments from their shows in swipeable videos, Zee 5 hopes to make discovering new content way easier (and more fun).

Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head - Zee 5 India and AI & Innovation, said, "Clips puts the most compelling moments from our long form catalog right into the swipe journey, giving audiences a quick way to find something that catches their attention.

The early traction shows us that when technology is applied with a clear understanding of how people consume content today, it can fundamentally change the way audiences find their next watch."

Early numbers show viewers are actually watching more full episodes after checking out these snippets, so it seems like the feature is doing its job.