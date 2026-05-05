Zee Entertainment sues Nykaa over Instagram Reels music use
Entertainment
Zee Entertainment is suing beauty retailer Nykaa, claiming the brand used Zee's copyrighted songs in Instagram Reels to promote products, without getting the proper OK.
Zee says its license with Meta only allows people to use its music for noncommercial uses, not ads or brand promotions.
Zee seeks $210,000 in damages
Zee wants $210,000 in damages from Nykaa. The case spotlights growing clashes between content owners and brands using trending songs for social media marketing.
Nykaa has already taken down 12 links flagged by Zee, and the next court hearing is set for May 26, 2026.
Both companies are keeping quiet for now, but this case shows how tricky copyright rules can get online.