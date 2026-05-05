Zee Entertainment sues Nykaa over Instagram Reels music use

Zee seeks $210,000 in damages

Zee wants $210,000 in damages from Nykaa. The case spotlights growing clashes between content owners and brands using trending songs for social media marketing.

Nykaa has already taken down 12 links flagged by Zee, and the next court hearing is set for May 26, 2026.

Both companies are keeping quiet for now, but this case shows how tricky copyright rules can get online.