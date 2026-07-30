Zee Music Company expands South footprint with film music rights

The lineup also features Tamil's Slumdog: 33 Temple Road (with Vijay Sethupathi), Kannada's Birbal: Case 2 and Vibhrama, plus the multilingual Toxic from KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. All these are set for release in 2026-27.

Zee Music is branching out too: they've picked up the music rights for ZEE5 Malayalam's hip-hop reality show Kerala Underground, whose anthem brings together artists like Dabzee and Parimal Shais.

Sujal Parekh from Zee Music says teaming up with composers and production houses is key to their strategy going forward.