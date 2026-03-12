Zee Music goes beyond Bollywood, signs Adnan Sami, QARAN

Sami and QARAN's thoughts on the collaboration

Adnan Sami is a legend in Indian pop (think Lift Karade and Tera Chehra) and has been making waves for over three decades.

QARAN brings a modern vibe with songs like Haaye Oye that blend Indian sounds with global beats.

Both artists are excited: Sami says he's looking forward to exploring new melodies, while QARAN sees this as a chance to take Indian pop worldwide but keep it real.

This move could mean more fresh, diverse music outside the usual film soundtracks.