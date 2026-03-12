Zee Music goes beyond Bollywood, signs Adnan Sami, QARAN
Entertainment
Zee Music Company just signed Adnan Sami and QARAN for a big push into nonfilm, artist-driven music.
The label, known mostly for Bollywood hits since 2014, is now focusing on original tracks and supporting independent talent beyond the movie scene.
Sami and QARAN's thoughts on the collaboration
Adnan Sami is a legend in Indian pop (think Lift Karade and Tera Chehra) and has been making waves for over three decades.
QARAN brings a modern vibe with songs like Haaye Oye that blend Indian sounds with global beats.
Both artists are excited: Sami says he's looking forward to exploring new melodies, while QARAN sees this as a chance to take Indian pop worldwide but keep it real.
This move could mean more fresh, diverse music outside the usual film soundtracks.