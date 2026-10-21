Zee Studios appoints Singh business head in Mumbai from 10-Nov-2026
Entertainment
Zee Studios just picked Suraj Singh to lead its team as the new business head, starting November 10, 2026.
He will be based in Mumbai and will work closely with CEO Punit Goenka, handling everything from film production to distribution and partnerships, all aimed at boosting the studio's growth.
Singh eyes Zee Studios expansion
With over two decades in the film industry (including stints at BLIVE Productions and Balaji Motion Pictures), Singh brings plenty of know-how.
He wants to help Zee Studios stand out by mixing theatrical releases with digital-first projects, building film franchises, and exploring fresh genres like action and mythology.
His goal is to make Zee Studios a bigger name across both theaters and streaming platforms.