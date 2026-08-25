'Baap,' 'Hi' lead Zee Studios's slate for 2026-27
What's the story
Zee Studios has announced an ambitious slate of multilingual films for 2026-27. The portfolio includes commercial entertainers, action spectacles, thrillers, mythology-driven epics, and regionally rooted stories across Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, and Kannada cinema. The slate features a mix of genres and languages to cater to diverse audiences in India.
Hindi slate
Hindi-language films
The Hindi-language slate features Baap, a film starring Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Mithun Chakraborty. Directed by Vivek Singh Chauhan, it is joined by Shri Ram Bhoomi (Anupam Kher, Ritwik Bhowmik), directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh.
Other notable titles include Delhi 2021 (Richa Chadha), Blind Babu (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), Silaa (Harshvardhan Rane), and Blind Game (Arjun Rampal).
Telugu slate
Telugu-language films
The Telugu-language slate includes a project currently identified as NBK111, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Gopichand Malineni.
Indraputra, featuring Kiran Abbavaram under the direction of Srikanth Puppala, is also part of this lineup.
Other titles include Kanaka Durga, Anasuya General Stores, and January 12 Vidudala, with Venkatesh Daggubati, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyan Ram in lead roles.
Other languages
Other regional entries
The Tamil-language slate includes Hi, starring Nayanthara and Kavin, directed by Vishnu Edavan.
The Kannada entry Anna From Mexico features Dhananjaya, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Umashree under director Shankar Guru.
Zee Studios has also ventured into the Gujarati market with Tom and Cherry (Siddharth Randeria and Dhanya Doshi).
Marathi cinema is represented by Jhep (Priyadarshan Jadhav), Phulwara (Priyadarshini Indalkar), Jogai (Jitendra Joshi), and Maan.
Statement
Here's what the studio said about its upcoming slate
A spokesperson for Zee Studios said, per Variety, "Our portfolio strategy is driven by the belief that India cannot be represented through one kind of story, one language or one cinematic lens."
"Every market has its own audience, talent, creative ecosystem, and entertainment sensibility, and our ambition is to reflect that diversity through the films we back."
Additionally, the studio will also collaborate with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network on Paaltu.