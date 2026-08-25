'Baap,' 'Hi' lead Zee Studios's slate for 2026-27

The Telugu-language slate includes a project currently identified as NBK111, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Indraputra, featuring Kiran Abbavaram under the direction of Srikanth Puppala, is also part of this lineup.

Other titles include Kanaka Durga, Anasuya General Stores, and January 12 Vidudala, with Venkatesh Daggubati, Keerthy Suresh, and Kalyan Ram in lead roles.