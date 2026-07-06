'Satluj' row: ZEE5 urges viewers to avoid piracy
What's the story
Just two days after its premiere on ZEE5 India, the film Satluj was removed from the platform. However, this hasn't stopped viewers from watching it, as full pirated copies of the movie have surfaced on social media. The streaming service has now condemned this piracy and said it is working to bring back the film. This statement came just hours after lead actor Diljit Dosanjh's Instagram Live, where he urged viewers to share downloaded copies of Satluj.
Statement
ZEE5's statement on 'Satluj' piracy
On Monday, ZEE5 released a statement asking viewers not to support piracy. The streaming platform said, "We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you." They also shared a poster with the message: "We are doing our bit to bring Satluj back. Please do yours, don't support piracy."
Actor's remarks
What did Dosanjh say earlier on Monday?
In an Instagram Live session after Satluj's removal, Dosanjh said he was relieved that the film had reached viewers. He also urged those who had downloaded it to share it with others. "This is the people's film now, you can't stop it now... I feel those behind this are innocent or uneducated to think that once something comes online, it can just be deleted like that."
Film details
More about 'Satluj'
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film chronicles his fight to expose the alleged disappearance of thousands of Sikh youths during Punjab's militancy period in the 1980s and 1990s. Dosanjh plays Khalra in this film, which also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Varun Badola. It premiered quietly on ZEE5 on Friday and was abruptly removed on Sunday evening.