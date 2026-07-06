'Satluj' row: ZEE5 urges viewers to avoid piracy

Actor's remarks

What did Dosanjh say earlier on Monday?

In an Instagram Live session after Satluj's removal, Dosanjh said he was relieved that the film had reached viewers. He also urged those who had downloaded it to share it with others. "This is the people's film now, you can't stop it now... I feel those behind this are innocent or uneducated to think that once something comes online, it can just be deleted like that."