Zee5 Marathi unveils year 2 slate including hits and AI
Zee5 Marathi just rolled out its lineup for year two, and there's a lot to look forward to.
Returning hits like Hey Kay Navin? (with Priya Bapat and Umesh Kamat) and Devkhel Season 2 are back with the original leads.
The mix also includes new originals, direct-to-digital films, post-theater releases, and even some AI titles.
Hema praises Zee5 Marathi slate
Get ready for new series like Kon Yashwant Pansare? starring Bharat Jadhav and 112 from Nikhil Mahajan.
If you're into horror-comedy, check out post-theater releases < em>Tumbadchi Manjula and Bhootam Bhayam. There's also the original film Adkitta, plus Zee5 is experimenting with AI-driven stories like Garuda and Vikram Vetal.
And if you need a laugh, the stand-up show Hasva Hasavi is coming too.
VR Hema, Chief Channel Officer - Zee Marathi and Business Head - Marathi Zee 5, puts it: "The bold and diverse new slate reflects the resilience, determination, courage, and passion of the Marathi Manus. Alongside returning favorites that audiences have wholeheartedly embraced, we are introducing fresh originals, films, and new formats that continue to push the boundaries of Marathi entertainment on streaming. More importantly, it is a reflection of the incredible creative talent within the Marathi industry and our continued effort to champion stories that are from our land."