'Pooja Meri Jaan,' 'Kambli': ZEE5 unveils massive content slate

The Hindi content slate includes original series like Kambli, inspired by former cricketer Vinod Kambli's life; The Scam: Leaked; Coffee King; Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 (hosted by R Madhavan); Zee Horror Show (revival); Rangbaaz S4; Janaawar 2 and Bakaiti S2.

Upcoming films include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bandar, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Sarvgunn Sampann, among others.

Arshad Warsi's Ghamasaan, Mithila Palkar's Ikroop, and Jitendra Kumar's Dalimb are also a part of the slate.