'Pooja Meri Jaan,' 'Kambli': ZEE5 unveils massive content slate
What's the story
ZEE5, the popular streaming platform, has unveiled its most extensive multilingual content slate to date. The new line-up includes original series, films, live sports events, AI-led storytelling initiatives, animation projects, and children's programming across seven Indian languages. This announcement was made on Sunday (July 19).
Hindi offerings
Hindi originals and films: 'Pooja Meri Jaan,' 'Rangbaaz'
The Hindi content slate includes original series like Kambli, inspired by former cricketer Vinod Kambli's life; The Scam: Leaked; Coffee King; Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 (hosted by R Madhavan); Zee Horror Show (revival); Rangbaaz S4; Janaawar 2 and Bakaiti S2.
Upcoming films include Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bandar, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Sarvgunn Sampann, among others.
Arshad Warsi's Ghamasaan, Mithila Palkar's Ikroop, and Jitendra Kumar's Dalimb are also a part of the slate.
Regional offerings
Regional titles from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala
The regional content slate features a mix of returning titles and new originals.
Tamil Nadu's offerings include Koose Munisamy Veerappan, Thadayam, Ananthakaalam, and Thee Kural.
Telugu viewers can look forward to Shrimathi, Objection Mylord, and a new season of the talk show Jayammu Nishchayammu Ra.
Kannada audiences can enjoy a new season of Ayyana Mane along with Bitcoin Scam, Operation Bangara, and the film Karavali.
Malayalam programming includes A Queen, Malabar Cup, Kerala Underground, and Balan the Boy.
Additional offerings
What's in store for Marathi and Bangla audiences?
Marathi audiences will get a new season of Hey Kay Navin? along with Aga Aai, Aaho Aai, Tumbadchi Manjula, and Bhootam Bhayam.
The Bangla titles include new seasons of Shwetkali and Lalbazaar along with Aloor Dosh and Priyo Bondhu.
The platform has partnered with leading production houses like Jio Studios, Maddock Films, Pen Studios, Tips Films, Reliance Entertainment, and Annapurna Studios for this new slate.
Company vision
ZEE5 believes in championing the 'unconventional'
Tejkarran Singh Bajaj, Business Head of ZEE5 India, said that this new slate reflects the company's broader transformation.
He stated, "At ZEE5, we don't believe in just following the entertainment landscape; we believe in shaping it."
"Every story we tell is driven by a simple philosophy: back the bold, champion the unconventional, and create experiences that audiences cannot find anywhere else."
The platform also announced an expanded live sports portfolio featuring FIFA and Bundesliga, among others.