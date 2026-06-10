ZEE5 to stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in 4 languages
FIFA World Cup 2026 is coming to ZEE5, and you can catch all the action in Hindi, English, Bangla, or Malayalam.
The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 across the US Canada, and Mexico, so fans all over India can follow along in their language of choice.
ZEE5 names World Cup commentary team
ZEE5 isn't holding back on star power either.
Igor Stimac and Seema Jaswal will cover the matches in English; Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Aditi Chauhan, and Manish Batavia are on Hindi duty; Jo Paul and I M Vijayan lead Malayalam coverage, while Rajat Ghosh-Dastidar is part of the Bangla coverage lineup.
Robin Singh and Karan Sawhney will handle bilingual Hindi-English commentary.
As Gurpreet puts it, ZEE5 wants fans to connect with the emotional and tactical side of the game of every match, no matter where you're from.