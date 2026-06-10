ZEE5 to stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in 4 languages

ZEE5 names World Cup commentary team

ZEE5 isn't holding back on star power either.

Igor Stimac and Seema Jaswal will cover the matches in English; Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Aditi Chauhan, and Manish Batavia are on Hindi duty; Jo Paul and I M Vijayan lead Malayalam coverage, while Rajat Ghosh-Dastidar is part of the Bangla coverage lineup.

Robin Singh and Karan Sawhney will handle bilingual Hindi-English commentary.

As Gurpreet puts it, ZEE5 wants fans to connect with the emotional and tactical side of the game of every match, no matter where you're from.