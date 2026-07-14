Zeenat Aman urges Indian government to talk to Sonam Wangchuk
What's the story
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has voiced her support for educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike. In an Instagram post, Aman expressed concern over Wangchuk's deteriorating health as he enters the 17th day of his protest. She also urged the Indian government to engage in dialogue with him on the issues raised by him.
Post details
Wangchuk is in immense pain, says Aman
Aman wrote, "My thoughts today are in the country's capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike."
"I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk 'has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.' And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied, 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue.'"
Aman's tribute
Highlighting Wangchuk's contributions to society
Aman further highlighted Wangchuk's contributions to education and the environment in Ladakh.
She described him as a "dedicated environmental and community activist" who inspired the character Funshuk Wangdu in Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots.
"By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognized globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards," she wrote.
Government's response
'We mustn't become a society that sits back and watches'
Aman concluded her post by imploring the Centre to engage in dialogue with Wangchuk.
"We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue."
Her statement comes amid growing concern over Wangchuk's health as he continues his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
Celebrity support
Other celebrities have also expressed concern over Wangchuk's health
Aman isn't the only celebrity to express concern over Wangchuk's health. Actor Abhay Deol also shared a picture of him from the protest site and reacted with a heartbreak emoji.
Earlier, Khan's 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya, who plays Chatur in the film, also supported Wangchuk. The actor urged people to learn more about Wangchuk's work and the concerns behind his protest, expressing worry over his health condition.