Zendaya channels Greek goddess at 'The Odyssey' London premiere

Casillas used highlighter with hyaluronic acid

Casillas used a hydrating concealer (a celebrity favorite) to keep Zendaya's under-eyes flawless, and topped things off with Charlotte Tilbury's new ultra-hydrating highlighter packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E for major gloss.

A swipe of bronzer and a spritz of setting spray finished it all off, and if you want to try this glam yourself, these products start at $28.