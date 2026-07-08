Zendaya channels Greek goddess at 'The Odyssey' London premiere
Entertainment
Zendaya totally owned the red carpet at The Odyssey's London premiere, channeling Greek goddess vibes in a Schiaparelli gown.
Her makeup artist Ernesto Casillas went for a bronzed, radiant look using Charlotte Tilbury products: think matte and shimmery eyeshadow sticks, plus that signature sun-kissed glow.
Casillas used highlighter with hyaluronic acid
Casillas used a hydrating concealer (a celebrity favorite) to keep Zendaya's under-eyes flawless, and topped things off with Charlotte Tilbury's new ultra-hydrating highlighter packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C and E for major gloss.
A swipe of bronzer and a spritz of setting spray finished it all off, and if you want to try this glam yourself, these products start at $28.