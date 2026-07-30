Zendaya channels MJ at London 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere
Entertainment
Zendaya showed up for the London premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, rocking a Tamara Ralph gown that totally captured MJ's vibe.
This was the last stop on her press tour, and the movie drops Friday.
Law Roach styled ivory mermaid gown
Her ivory mermaid gown featured diamond strands and a gold spider accent, a subtle nod to Spider-Man.
Styled by long-time collaborator Law Roach, she finished the look with Mouawad jewelry, voluminous hair, blush, and mauve pink lipstick.
Zendaya shared with BBC that she loves using fashion to extend her storytelling, saying she loves being able to extend the filmmaking process and the storytelling process through the press tour and the clothes and through fashion.