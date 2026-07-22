Why Zendaya's earrings made of ancient Iranian artifacts sparked outrage

The earrings in question are from Barron London, a gallery and dealer based in Mayfair.

They were purchased from another London jeweler, Glenn Spiro, in 2025.

A statement from Barron said the artifacts "are attributed to the Ziwiye hoard, discovered in north-western Iran in the late 1940s."

This hoard was a collection of gold, silver, bronze and terracotta items found by shepherds and subsequently sold in antique markets outside Iran during the 1960s.