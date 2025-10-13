Zendaya's top career highlights you can't miss

From Disney star to Emmy-winning actor, Zendaya has come a long way. The actor has established herself as one of the most versatile performers of her generation. With her remarkable performances and unique style, Zendaya has taken the entertainment industry by storm. Here are five key highlights of her career that show how she became a fashion and acting icon.

Early career Disney Channel beginnings Zendaya's career started on the Disney Channel, where she starred in the hit series Shake It Up. The show gave her a platform to display her acting and dancing skills to a wide audience. Her role on the show made her a household name among young viewers and set the stage for her future endeavors in both acting and music.

Major role Breakthrough with 'Euphoria' Euphoria was the turning point of Zendaya's career. In this gritty teen drama, she plays Rue Bennett, a character grappling with addiction and self-discovery. Not only did the role earn her critical acclaim, but it also showcased her ability to tackle complex characters with depth and nuance. Zendaya made history by winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for this role.

Style icon Fashion influence Apart from her acting prowess, Zendaya has also made waves in the fashion world. She is known for her bold choices on red carpets and events, often pushing boundaries with innovative styles that challenge traditional norms of beauty and fashion. Her collaborations with designers have cemented her status as a style icon, inspiring fans worldwide.

Artistic expansion Musical ventures In addition to acting, Zendaya has also pursued music as another creative outlet. Her self-titled debut album showcased not just her vocal talent but also versatility across genres like pop and R&B. Songs like Rewrite The Stars from The Greatest Showman soundtrack display how seamlessly she blends music into storytelling.