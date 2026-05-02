Here's why Zendaya will skip Met Gala 2026

Career highlights

Zendaya's past appearances and upcoming projects

Zendaya has attended the Met Gala seven times since her debut in 2015 and served as a co-chair in 2024. Last year, she turned heads in an all-white Louis Vuitton suit. This year, she will be seen promoting three more films before the year ends: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She will end the year with Dune: Part Three on December 18.