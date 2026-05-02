Here's why Zendaya will skip Met Gala 2026
What's the story
Hollywood actor Zendaya will not be attending the upcoming Met Gala, reported Elle. The annual fashion event will take place on May 4 (US time). The decision comes as the actor has been busy with back-to-back press tours for her recent projects, The Drama and Euphoria Season 3.
Career highlights
Zendaya's past appearances and upcoming projects
Zendaya has attended the Met Gala seven times since her debut in 2015 and served as a co-chair in 2024. Last year, she turned heads in an all-white Louis Vuitton suit. This year, she will be seen promoting three more films before the year ends: Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day. She will end the year with Dune: Part Three on December 18.
Event details
Other details about the event
The 2026 Met Gala will feature a star-studded lineup of co-chairs, including Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Anna Wintour. The host committee is headed by Zoe Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello, with members like Teyana Taylor, Sabrina Carpenter, Lena Dunham, and Misty Copeland. The exclusive event usually hosts around 400 guests with individual tickets priced at $100K and tables starting from $350K.