Zimmer and Rahman team on 'Ramayana' score inspired by India
Entertainment
Big news for music lovers: legendary composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman are teaming up for the upcoming film Ramayana.
Producer Namit Malhotra revealed that after a quick meeting in New York, Zimmer was on board, making this a unique East-meets-West collaboration to create a score inspired by India's rich culture.
Zimmer and Rahman split composing duties
Zimmer and Rahman split up composing duties, each working on different themes before blending their music together.
Rahman says having Zimmer involved adds curiosity and stature, helping the film reach global audiences.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, Ramayana hits theaters November 5 and promises a fresh take on the classic epic with an unforgettable musical twist.