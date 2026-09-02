Zinta discusses grueling action role at Kemmu's 'Vibe' trailer launch
Entertainment
Preity Zinta is taking on an action role as Madam H in Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Vibe.
At the trailer launch, she shared how filming was both tough and rewarding, with long days spent shooting intense fight scenes.
Zinta praises action team after hits
Zinta admitted she took a few hits, "I did get kicked, punched, and hit here and there," but said it was all part of the job.
She gave a big shout-out to the action team for their nonstop effort: "If I've managed to pull this off, it's thanks to the action team. They were incredible."
Director Kemmu said casting Zinta brought a surprising twist to the film.
Vibe hits theaters on September 18.