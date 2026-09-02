Zinta discusses grueling action role at Kemmu's 'Vibe' trailer launch

Zinta admitted she took a few hits, "I did get kicked, punched, and hit here and there," but said it was all part of the job.

She gave a big shout-out to the action team for their nonstop effort: "If I've managed to pull this off, it's thanks to the action team. They were incredible."

Director Kemmu said casting Zinta brought a surprising twist to the film.

Vibe hits theaters on September 18.