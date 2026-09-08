Zinta on balancing India shoots and Los Angeles family time
Entertainment
Preity Zinta is back in the spotlight, sharing how she manages a hectic schedule split between filming in India and family time in Los Angeles, where her twins live with husband Gene Goodenough.
Preity Zinta said, "But it was worth it. It was a lot of hard work, a lot of fun, and a lot of discovery. So yes, I enjoyed it."
Zinta chose 'VIBE' for laughs
Zinta chose her latest film VIBE because its script genuinely made her laugh.
Directed by Kunal Kemmu (who also stars), the movie hits theaters September 18, 2026, alongside Sparsh Shrivastava and newcomer Vanshika Dhir.
This marks Zinta's comeback with Batwara 1947, released last month.