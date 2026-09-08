Zinta returns to big screen after intense 'Vibe' shoot
Entertainment
Preity Zinta is making her big-screen comeback with Vibe, and she really gave it her all, working 18-hour days to wrap up filming in just over a month.
She squeezed the shoot into a short trip back to India so she could quickly return to her kids in the US.
Zinta prioritized family during 'Vibe' shoot
Zinta said she pushed through long hours, tough action scenes, and tricky weather because spending time with family is what matters most to her.
"Each to his own," she shared, highlighting how she chose this intense schedule so nothing would keep her away from loved ones.
Vibe hits theaters September 18, 2026.