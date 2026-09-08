Zinta says 'Batwara 1947' did not connect after 8-year hiatus
Entertainment
Preity Zinta opened up about her comeback film, Batwara 1947, not connecting with audiences, even though she gave it her all after eight years away from acting.
"I believe in karam (deed). You do your karam and then leave the rest to god. You can't control what happens," she shared, staying positive and proud of her work despite the box office result.
Zinta trained for 'Vibe' undercover role
Next, Zinta is switching things up in Vibe, playing an undercover agent in Kunal Kemmu's upcoming directorial.
She trained hard for this action-packed role, calling her character "stone-faced, serious, kuch bhi kardegi character in a funny space," a big change from her past films.
Vibe hits theaters on September 18.