Zinta urges government to address exam leaks and rising unemployment

Wangchuk began his hunger strike on June 28, 2026, pushing for real accountability over exam leaks and joblessness.

He's asking the government to officially recognize these problems, act in Parliament, and let him speak freely.

After losing over nine kilograms from dehydration, he was hospitalized on July 18.

On July 21, Zinta posted on X urging him to end his fast ("Your health is as important as this fight") while also showing support for students demanding better education reforms.