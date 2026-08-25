Zinta visits Paris Kanapathy Temple on last Monday of Sawan
While on holiday in Paris, Preity Zinta made a spontaneous stop at the Kanapathy Temple on the last Monday of Sawan, an important day for Lord Shiva fans.
She shared photos on Instagram, calling it "Who would have thought that I would end up going to the most beautiful Indian temple in Paris on the last Monday of Sawan. This last minute plan overwhelmed me because I had a feeling that I was always meant to come here." and said the visit just felt right.
Zinta lit diyas and was offering prayers, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva, adding that she was offering prayers.
Zinta recommends La Courneuve Kanapathy Temple
The Kanapathy Temple (also known as Sivan Parvathi Temple) sits in La Courneuve, just outside Paris.
Built by Sri Lankan Hindus in the late 1990s, it's famous for its vibrant colors and unique upstairs sanctum.
Zinta encouraged anyone visiting Paris to check out the temple.