Zinta visits Paris Kanapathy Temple on last Monday of Sawan

While on holiday in Paris, Preity Zinta made a spontaneous stop at the Kanapathy Temple on the last Monday of Sawan, an important day for Lord Shiva fans.

She shared photos on Instagram, calling it "Who would have thought that I would end up going to the most beautiful Indian temple in Paris on the last Monday of Sawan. This last minute plan overwhelmed me because I had a feeling that I was always meant to come here." and said the visit just felt right.

Zinta lit diyas and was offering prayers, seeking the blessings of Lord Shiva, adding that she was offering prayers.