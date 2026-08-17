Zubeen Garg death case: SC orders speedy witness examinations
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India on Monday ordered the speedy conclusion of witness examinations in the Zubeen Garg death case. The directive comes as part of the ongoing bail plea hearing for Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg's event manager, who organized the event for which Garg was in Singapore. The court has now postponed the hearing on Mahanta's bail plea until October 12, asking for all crucial witnesses to be examined within two months.
Trial progress
Bench emphasizes need to expedite trial proceedings
A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan emphasized the need to expedite the trial proceedings.
They stated, per Hindustan Times, "We want to see how the trial proceeds. This order will put pressure on them to move ahead with the matter."
The court also urged the prosecution to be diligent in its efforts during this crucial phase of the case.
Defense stance
Only 94 out of 394 witnesses examined so far
Mahanta, who organized the event where Garg allegedly drowned last year in Singapore, had approached the Supreme Court after the Gauhati High Court denied him bail on May 29.
His lawyer, Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, argued that Mahanta wasn't present at the scene of Garg's death.
He claimed it was a case of drowning and pointed out that only 94 out of 394 witnesses have been examined so far.
Case details
Mahanta allegedly threatened to die by suicide
Assam Advocate General Devajit Saikia countered Dave's arguments, saying that the eyewitnesses in Singapore will record their statements in the next fortnight.
He added that 11 crucial witnesses are yet to be examined.
Saikia also revealed that Mahanta allegedly threatened to die by suicide if Garg didn't agree to go for the Singapore event.
Garg, a celebrated singer, died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 last year while swimming at sea.
Allegations
Mahanta accused of providing liquor to Garg
Saikia further alleged that Mahanta provided Garg with liquor and allowed him to attend a yacht party despite the doctor advising him against water exposure.
Last year, Mahanta had moved the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the investigation from Assam Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) to a central agency. He had also sought a court-monitored probe into the matter.
The SIT has charged Mahanta under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and criminal conspiracy.