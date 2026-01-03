Zubeen Garg's family establishes trust to preserve his legacy
The family of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) has announced the formation of a trust in his name. The move aims to uphold and promote his artistic, cultural, and social legacy. Garg's wife, Garima Garg, and sister, Palmee Borthakur, revealed this at a press conference in Guwahati on Friday. They also reiterated their demand for swift justice in the ongoing investigation into his death.
Trust details
Garg's family to donate property for trust's establishment
The trust will be established at the family's property in Kharghuli, Guwahati. Garg's family members, relatives, and well-wishers have been involved in the decision-making process. "We have decided to set up a trust in the name of Zubeen Garg after consultation with our family members, relatives, well-wishers...who were associated with him," Garima said. Members of the Zubeen Fan Club will also be closely working with the trust.
Trust's objectives
Trust to focus on nature conservation and young talent
The trust will address issues that were important to Garg, such as nature conservation and nurturing young talent. "The trust will work on issues close to Zubeen's heart, including nature conservation and promoting young talent," Garima added. "It will also take steps for scientific preservation of intellectual property rights of his creations, and have a dedicated research wing that will deal with his life and work."
Collaborative efforts
Trust to collaborate with existing cultural organizations
The newly formed trust will work closely with the Kalaguru Foundation, which will focus on socio-cultural initiatives. The Abhinaya: Jonkie Borthakur Performing Arts Academy, named after Garg's late sister, will also coordinate with the new trust. "Zubeen dedicated his life to the people of Assam." "It is now our responsibility to uphold his values and take his work forward by following the path he showed," Garima said.
Ongoing investigation
Garg's family continues to seek justice
Meanwhile, the family is still seeking justice for Garg's untimely death. The singer died on September 19 while swimming in Singapore during the North East India Festival. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the case, with several individuals, including festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's secretary Siddharth Sharma, charged with murder. His cousin, Sandipan Garg, has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.