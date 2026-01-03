Zubeen Garg's family establishes trust to preserve his legacy

The family of late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg (52) has announced the formation of a trust in his name. The move aims to uphold and promote his artistic, cultural, and social legacy. Garg's wife, Garima Garg, and sister, Palmee Borthakur, revealed this at a press conference in Guwahati on Friday. They also reiterated their demand for swift justice in the ongoing investigation into his death.

Trust details Garg's family to donate property for trust's establishment The trust will be established at the family's property in Kharghuli, Guwahati. Garg's family members, relatives, and well-wishers have been involved in the decision-making process. "We have decided to set up a trust in the name of Zubeen Garg after consultation with our family members, relatives, well-wishers...who were associated with him," Garima said. Members of the Zubeen Fan Club will also be closely working with the trust.

Trust's objectives Trust to focus on nature conservation and young talent The trust will address issues that were important to Garg, such as nature conservation and nurturing young talent. "The trust will work on issues close to Zubeen's heart, including nature conservation and promoting young talent," Garima added. "It will also take steps for scientific preservation of intellectual property rights of his creations, and have a dedicated research wing that will deal with his life and work."

Collaborative efforts Trust to collaborate with existing cultural organizations The newly formed trust will work closely with the Kalaguru Foundation, which will focus on socio-cultural initiatives. The Abhinaya: Jonkie Borthakur Performing Arts Academy, named after Garg's late sister, will also coordinate with the new trust. "Zubeen dedicated his life to the people of Assam." "It is now our responsibility to uphold his values and take his work forward by following the path he showed," Garima said.