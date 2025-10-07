Zubeen Garg's death mystery: Wife seeks answers, police arrest manager
Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died unexpectedly in Singapore on September 19, 2025, and his family is searching for answers.
His wife Garima Saikia Garg shared her heartbreak online, asking, .".. Why? This is a big question. This question is burning my empty heart day and night. I want an answer..."
while his sister Palme Borthakur is urging people to support their push for justice and the truth behind his passing.
Update on investigation
Following Garg's death, police arrested several people—including his manager—and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the CID is now handling the case.
Garima recently returned a second post-mortem report to authorities, saying it's up to investigators when it gets released.
The Chief Minister explained that legal rules mean the report can't be made public right now, but certified copies are available through court if needed.