Zurich Film Festival opens with European premiere of 'Tenzing'
Entertainment
The Zurich Film Festival is kicking off this year with the European premiere of Tenzing, a new film about the first successful ascent of Mount Everest.
Tom Hiddleston plays Edmund Hillary, Willem Dafoe takes on Colonel John Hunt, and Genden Phuntsok stars as Tenzing Norgay, the Himalayan climber and Sherpa who helped make history.
Festival schedules 'Tenzing' for September 24
Set for September 24, the festival picked Tenzing because it fits their "dream big" theme perfectly.
Zurich Film Festival CEO Christian Jungen calls out its emotional story and epic mountain shots.
The film digs into Norgay's struggle for recognition beyond being just a Sherpa and highlights his journey with Hillary.
You can catch it in select theaters from October 9 or stream on Apple TV starting October 16.