1,200kg adulterated paneer, 900kg contaminated khoya destroyed ahead of Holi
What's the story
Ahead of the Holi festival, Uttar Pradesh food safety authorities have destroyed over two tons of adulterated dairy products, including paneer, khoya, milk, and other edible items. The crackdown targeted Ghaziabad, Barabanki, and Kanpur. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced the operations on X (formerly Twitter), stressing its commitment to monitoring high-risk food items during this festive season.
Ghaziabad operation
Ghaziabad raid on February 23
On February 23, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) raided a Ghaziabad establishment. They seized 1,200kg of suspected adulterated paneer worth ₹3.84 lakh. The entire consignment was destroyed on-site after being deemed unfit for consumption. Three samples from this consignment were sent for laboratory testing to check compliance with food safety standards.
Barabanki raid
Barabanki raid on February 24
The next day, on February 24, authorities conducted a focused raid in Barabanki. They destroyed contaminated and substandard items, including 60kg of khoya, 250-liter of milk, 60kg of spices, 370kg of kachri-papad and 90kg of chhena. Ten samples were collected for laboratory testing to check for adulterants. The department said these measures are part of heightened vigilance during Holi due to increased food adulteration incidents.
Twitter Post
Khoya was found in extremely unhygienic condition
#UttarPradesh #Kanpur खाद्य सुरक्षा विभाग की टीम ने पनकी रेलवे स्टेशन पर 9 कुंतल (900kg) दूषित खोया जब्त कर नष्ट किया। ट्रेन से लाया गया यह खोया बेहद अनहाइजीनिक स्थिति में पाया गया ।— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) February 25, 2026
जब्त दूषित खोया का कूड़ा निस्तारण प्लांट, गोविंदनगर में कराया गया निस्तारण। #FSSAIAction pic.twitter.com/TYxNRXTIwo
Kanpur operation
Khoya seized at Kanpur railway station
On February 25, a major seizure occurred at Panki Railway Station in Kanpur. Officials intercepted nine quintals (900kg) of khoya being transported under unhygienic conditions. The contaminated product was sent to a waste disposal plant in Govind Nagar to prevent it from re-entering the food supply chain. Laboratory analysis of the collected samples is ongoing, and further action will be taken based on results.