1,200kg adulterated paneer, 900kg contaminated khoya destroyed ahead of Holi 

Ahead of the Holi festival, Uttar Pradesh food safety authorities have destroyed over two tons of adulterated dairy products, including paneer, khoya, milk, and other edible items. The crackdown targeted Ghaziabad , Barabanki, and Kanpur. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced the operations on X (formerly Twitter), stressing its commitment to monitoring high-risk food items during this festive season.

Ghaziabad operation Ghaziabad raid on February 23 On February 23, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (UPFSDA) raided a Ghaziabad establishment. They seized 1,200kg of suspected adulterated paneer worth ₹3.84 lakh. The entire consignment was destroyed on-site after being deemed unfit for consumption. Three samples from this consignment were sent for laboratory testing to check compliance with food safety standards.

Barabanki raid Barabanki raid on February 24 The next day, on February 24, authorities conducted a focused raid in Barabanki. They destroyed contaminated and substandard items, including 60kg of khoya, 250-liter of milk, 60kg of spices, 370kg of kachri-papad and 90kg of chhena. Ten samples were collected for laboratory testing to check for adulterants. The department said these measures are part of heightened vigilance during Holi due to increased food adulteration incidents.

Kanpur: Khoya was found in extremely unhygienic condition. The food safety department team seized and destroyed 9 quintals (900kg) of contaminated khoya at Pankki Railway Station. This khoya brought by train was found in extremely unhygienic condition. The seized contaminated khoya was disposed of at the waste disposal plant, Govindnagar.

