10 get death in 2013 Maoist attack that killed 29
What's the story
Ten convicts have been sentenced to death by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) 10 days after the court convicted them in the 2013 Jhiram Valley Maoist attack that killed 29 persons, including several senior Congress leaders. The incident, which took place on May 25, killed 29 people, including then-state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel, his son Dinesh, and former MLA Uday Mudliyar. More than 150 Maoists had ambushed the Congress convoy in Bastar's Jhiram Ghati ahead of Assembly elections.
Attack focus
Attack aimed at Mahendra Karma
Mahendra Karma, who helped organize the anti-Maoist state-sponsored militia Salwa Judum, was also killed during the attack.
The Salwa Judum, which means "purification hunt" in Gondi, was a state-sponsored militia launched in 2005 to target villages suspected of harboring Maoists.
However, human rights activists have accused the group of forcibly relocating villagers and compelling them to support the militia.
The investigation revealed that the attack was mainly aimed at Mahendra Karma, who was instrumental in organizing Salwa Judum, reported IE.
Legal proceedings
Accused in the case
The NIA filed a chargesheet against nine people on September 25, 2014, and a supplementary chargesheet against 30 more on September 28, 2015.
Out of the 11 accused, one died during trial while at least 28 others remain wanted.
The 10 persons are Pramila Modiyam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumita alias Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandvi, Kosa Kavasi alias Kosaram, Aayata Markam, Madkami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Sanna alias Chamru and Mahadev Nag.
Reaction
What Chhattisgarh Congress leaders said
After they were convicted, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had said that the judgment feels like "incomplete justice."
Avadhesh Jha, an office-bearer of the legal cell of the party's Chhattisgarh unit, alleged there was no investigation into a possible political conspiracy behind the attack.
Apart from the Congress leaders, 10 security personnel were also killed in the attack.