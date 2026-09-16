10 get death in 2013 Maoist attack that killed 29 

Mahendra Karma, who helped organize the anti-Maoist state-sponsored militia Salwa Judum, was also killed during the attack.

The Salwa Judum, which means "purification hunt" in Gondi, was a state-sponsored militia launched in 2005 to target villages suspected of harboring Maoists.

However, human rights activists have accused the group of forcibly relocating villagers and compelling them to support the militia.

The investigation revealed that the attack was mainly aimed at Mahendra Karma, who was instrumental in organizing Salwa Judum, reported IE.