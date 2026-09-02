India to have 100 new airports by 2036
What's the story
India is set to witness a massive expansion in its aviation infrastructure with the construction of 100 new airports over the next decade. The announcement was made by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, who said that the development will be done under the government's regional connectivity scheme, UDAN. The project will cost around ₹30,000 crore and is aimed at improving air travel accessibility across the country.
Growth trajectory
Number of airports increased from 74 to 166
Naidu highlighted the remarkable growth of India's aviation sector by noting that the number of airports in the country increased from 74 in 2014 to 166 today.
He said, "This 12-year journey was merely the beginning for the Ministry of Civil Aviation."
The minister also emphasized that a new airport or terminal was completed roughly every 40 days over this period.
Policy impact
UDAN scheme has transformed air travel
Naidu credited the UDAN scheme for revolutionizing air travel in India and said that the government plans to spend ₹30,000 crore over the next decade to build 100 new airports.
The Union Cabinet approved a modified version of this scheme earlier this year, with a total outlay of ₹28,840 crore.
This is part of a broader effort to enhance regional connectivity and make air travel more accessible to citizens across India.
Connectivity strategy
Hub and spoke model for international connectivity
Naidu also launched India's third 'hub and spoke' operations from Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday.
The strategy aims to provide seamless international connectivity for passengers across the country through Indian hub airports.
He said, "When addressing the need for convenience, we recognized the immense potential of the 'hub-and-spoke' model."
This approach is expected to significantly improve both domestic and international connectivity in India.