Rajasthan: 11-year-old abducted, sexually exploited by multiple men over days
What's the story
An 11-year-old girl from Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan was allegedly abducted and sexually exploited by multiple men over four days. The girl went missing on June 18 and was rescued from a hotel on June 22 by Sri Ganganagar Police, CNN-News18 reported. During her captivity, she was allegedly sold to "customers" at different hotels for amounts between ₹1,000 and ₹1,800, depending on their appearance, police stated.
Abduction narrative
The girl had befriended a young man on Instagram
The girl had befriended a young man on Instagram and traveled to Vijaynagar to meet him. After their meeting, she returned to the bus stand at night and took an electric auto. The driver then allegedly took her to a hotel where she was exploited. "The auto driver allegedly persuaded her to accompany him to a hotel," an investigating official was quoted as saying.
Ongoing probe
Medical examination confirmed sexual assault
The girl's medical examination confirmed sexual assault. So far, 21 people have been arrested in connection with the case, while two to three suspects are still at large. The girl has reportedly given different accounts of how many men were involved in the sexual assault. She first mentioned 12 in her FIR, then said 11 to the police, and finally referred to 16 before the court.
Hotel demolition
Authorities have demolished 4 hotels linked to the case
Authorities have also demolished four hotels linked to the case, including three where the girl was allegedly kept during her captivity. The investigation is still ongoing as police continue to look for the remaining accused. Despite reports of 32 men being involved, an official reportedly dismissed it as a "media creation."