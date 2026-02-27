14 JNU students arrested after cops thrown stones, slapped 

Protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) intensified on Thursday and Friday morning, resulting in multiple arrests and injuries on both sides. The Delhi Police confirmed that 14 people have been arrested so far, including former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and current office bearers Aditi Mishra, Gopika Babu, and Danish Ali. The Patiala House Court in Delhi later granted bail to all accused students on a bail bond of ₹25,000 each.

Clash details Students accuse police of using excessive force The unrest began when students attempted a "Long March" to the Ministry of Education to highlight their demands, including opposition to the recent rustication of student leaders, implementation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, and support for the proposed Rohith Act. No permission for the march was given by the university administration and police also said they had not granted permission for the march outside campus grounds.

Protest Some police personnel were bitten Despite no permission being granted, around 400-500 students gathered and began the march. Police set up barricades but was breaced. "The protesters pelted banners and sticks, threw shoes and resorted to physical assault. Some police personnel were bitten during the scuffle, resulting in injuries to several officers," a senior police officer told PTI. According to India Today, one video shows a student allegedly slapping a police officer, while another shows students abusing security personnel deployed outside the JNU campus.

Legal action JNUSU calls for 2nd march to Vasant Kunj Police Station On the other hand, students accused police of using excessive force. They claimed over 50 students were detained and some were taken to undisclosed locations without medical assistance. An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj North police station under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for obstructing public servants and causing hurt. In response to the detentions, JNUSU called for a second march to Vasant Kunj Police Station and announced a "complete lockdown" of the campus.

