15 cholera cases force survey of 2,700 homes in Gujarat 

An outbreak of cholera has been confirmed in Jamnagar city, Gujarat , with 15 cases reported and 31 people hospitalized. The Bedeshwar area has seen over 48 suspected cases in the last two days. The sudden increase in patients suffering from diarrhea and vomiting led to a rush at GG Hospital, prompting an urgent public health response.

Contamination concerns Health authorities suspect drinking water contamination Health authorities suspect the contamination of drinking water due to leakage from an illegal drainage pipeline in Dhararnagar. The area is known for its weak sanitation and drainage systems, increasing the risk of waterborne diseases. Jamnagar district collector K B Thakkar said, "We have taken containment measures and no new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours."

Preventive measures JMC deploys teams for door-to-door surveys The Jamnagar Municipal Corporation has deployed 20 teams for door-to-door surveys and to collect drinking water samples. Health teams have surveyed around 2,700 homes and distributed chlorine tablets. Authorities are urging residents to drink boiled or purified water and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear. The solid waste department and underground sewer branch have also begun massive cleanliness campaigns, while the waterworks department is checking pipelines for potential contamination sources.

