15-year-old girl delivers dead baby in Bengaluru; 17-year-old boy detained
India
A 15-year-old girl in West Bengaluru delivered a baby, who was declared dead at the hospital, leading to the detention of a 17-year-old student for alleged rape.
The case surfaced when the girl's mother rushed the newborn to the hospital, where doctors confirmed the infant was dead and informed police.
The accused has been booked under the POCSO Act.
Accused in boys' home, will take exams in custody
Police found that the girl's family was unaware of the pregnancy until the delivery.
The accused is now in a boys' home and will take his exams in custody.
Karnataka has seen over 25,000 teenage pregnancies since April 2024, with Bengaluru Urban topping the list—raising concerns about the health and safety of young people in the state.