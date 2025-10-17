Deepavali special trains between Bengaluru, Kalaburagi: Check schedule India Oct 17, 2025

Heading home or planning a trip for Deepavali?

South Western Railway (SWR) is rolling out special trains between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kalaburagi to help you skip the festival travel chaos.

The first train leaves Bengaluru on Saturday evening at 7:40pm and gets you to Kalaburagi by Sunday morning at 7:30am while the return ride heads back to Yesvantpur the same day.