Deepavali special trains between Bengaluru, Kalaburagi: Check schedule
India
Heading home or planning a trip for Deepavali?
South Western Railway (SWR) is rolling out special trains between Bengaluru Cantonment and Kalaburagi to help you skip the festival travel chaos.
The first train leaves Bengaluru on Saturday evening at 7:40pm and gets you to Kalaburagi by Sunday morning at 7:30am while the return ride heads back to Yesvantpur the same day.
More options on Monday and Tuesday nights
There's more than just the weekend option—extra trains run on Mondays and Tuesday nights too, all with plenty of sleeper coaches and stops at key stations like Yelahanka and Hindupur.
SWR is encouraging everyone to use these special services for a smoother, less stressful journey this festive season.