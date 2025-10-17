Next Article
Delhi's new vehicle rule: Only BS-VI, CNG, LNG, electric allowed
India
Starting November 1, 2025, Delhi will ban all commercial goods vehicles that aren't BS-VI compliant or powered by CNG, LNG, or electricity.
The only exception: BS-IV vehicles registered in Delhi get a one-year grace period, allowed until October 31, 2026.
Rule aims to reduce air pollution
This move aims to tackle Delhi's stubborn air pollution, especially during winters when things get worse due to stubble burning nearby.
To make sure the rules stick, authorities will use tech like automatic number plate recognition at city borders.
It's part of a bigger push—backed by the Supreme Court and air quality experts—to clean up the air with tighter monitoring and smarter pollution control.